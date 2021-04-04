BJP candidate shot dead in Uttar Pradesh

Gorakhpur: A BJP candidate was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh. The attack took place during the panchayat election campaign. Brijesh Singh, 52, a BJP candidate from Narayanpur panchayat, was shot dead. Three people have been arrested following the incident.

Singh was shot around 11 pm and was rushed to the BRD Medical College, where doctors declared him dead, police said. He was returning home after attending a public meeting. On the probe into the case, Gorakhpur Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar P on Saturday said, “It is very early to say anything, but police have started investigating the matter and are collecting clues, and very soon the case will be solved.”