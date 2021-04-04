Bollywood actor Govinda tests Covid-19 positive

Another celebrity in Bollywood has tested positive for coronavirus. Bollywood actor Govinda was tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. He is under home quarantine now.

“Govinda tested positive today morning. His symptoms are absolutely mild. There’s nothing to worry about. He is quarantining at home and taking precautions,” his wife Sunita said to reporters. “I have been testing myself and taking all the necessary precautions to keep the coronavirus away. However, I tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. Sunita (wife) has just recovered from Covid-19 a couple of weeks back”, said Govinda.

Earlier on Sunday, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and actor Ritwik Bhowmik was also tested positive for coronavirus infection. Recently, actor Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan were also tested positive.