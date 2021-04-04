Covid-19 Update: 3139 new coronavirus cases reported in Oman

The Ministry of Health in Oman has updated the latest coronavirus situation in the country. 3139 new coronavirus cases along with 31 deaths and 2038 recoveries were reported in Oman in the last 72 hours.

Thus the overall infection tally surged to 163,157. The total recoveries reached at 146,677. The death toll mounted to 1712.

In the last 24 hours, 97 people were admitted in hospitals. At present there are 590 people in medical treatment. In this 186 people were in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs.

Meanwhile, the Oman government has ordered to shut the churches and temples in the country to avoid gatherings and over crowding.