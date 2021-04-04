Details of Over 500 Million Facebook Users Leaked Online. Read more

A leaker says they are giving data on more than 500 million Facebook Inc users which includes phone numbers and other private data for free viewing.

Alon Gal, co-founder of Israeli cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock said that the database appears to be the same set of Facebook-linked telephone numbers that has been circulating in hacker circles since January and whose existence was first reported by tech publication Motherboard.

Reuters was not instantly able to collect the information, which is being extended for a few euros’ worths of digital credit on a well-known site for low-level hackers, but Gal said on Saturday that he had verified the authenticity of at least some of the data by analysing it against phone numbers of people he knew. Other journalists say they have also been able to match known phone numbers to the details in the data dump.

As reported in a statement, Facebook said that the data was “very old” and related to an issue that it had fixed in August 2019. An effortby Reuters to reach the leaker over the messaging service Telegram was not now successful.

Gal told Reuters that Facebook users should be made alert about the “social engineering attacks” by people who may have got their phone numbers or other private data in the following months.