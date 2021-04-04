Directorate General of Civil Aviation announces important decision

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in Kuwait has announced an important decision. DGCA announced that crews of the Kuwaiti airline companies will be allowed to enter the country after every flight from any destination without presenting the PCR certificate. But the aircraft crews must adhere to the periodic test programme to ensure they are free from the coronavirus.

Earlier, Kuwait has extended the entry ban imposed on foreigners until further notice. Kuwait has also extended a partial curfew, imposed last month to curb COVID-19 infections, until April 22.