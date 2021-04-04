India to bar Chinese gear makers Huawei and ZTE from BSNL’s Fresh 4G Equipment Tender

New Delhi: India has excluded Chinese telecom companies from the tender for BSNL 4G development. Chinese telecom gear makers Huawei and ZTE are likely to be kept out of the state-owned telecom PSU Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited’s (BSNL) fresh tender for procuring 4G equipment. The recommendation was forwarded to BSNL by the Empowered Technology Group, which operates under the Central Government.

European companies such as Nokia, Ericsson and South Korean company Samsung may be included in the tender. The Central Government has given permission to start the tender process for 4G development. The move is aimed at reducing Chinese dominance in the telecom sector. The tender process for BSNL 4G development started last March. But BSNL had canceled the tender following the Chinese provocation in Ladakh.