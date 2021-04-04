RCB player tested positive for COVID-19 ,Devdutt Padikkal.

Devdutt Padikkal is the latest IPL player to have contracted the novel coronavirus. The RCB player tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The RCB opener has been isolated from the rest of the squad and is in quarantine. The positive test now makes him doubtful for the IPL opener against reigning champions Mumbai Indians

Padikkal was one of the biggest stars of the season. He was in fine form at the top of the order for RCB and was one of the biggest factors of RCB making the playoffs.His unavailability would come as a major setback for RCB. The side is in Chennai where they are training for the first match.The 20-year-old batsman was terrific for his domestic side Karnataka in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he ended as the second-highest run-getter.

Padikkal is the third IPL cricketer to test positive. Kolkata Knight Riders Nitish Rana was the first, while Delhi Capitals’ Axar Patel is the other. Rana has recovered and joined the squad after two negative tests. DC’s Patel could miss the first game of the Capitals.

A positive case has also emerged from Chennai Super Kings’ media content team. The member isn’t a part of the bio-bubble, however, and the team’s training schedule remains unaffected. 10 members of the ground staff at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai have also tested positive for COVID-19. The stadium will host the second match of the IPL between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

The BCCI,remains bullish about holding the 10 IPL games in Mumbai between April 10-25 despite an enormous spike in COVID-19 cases in the city, confirming that creating a bio-bubble at an alternative venue would not be feasible at a short notice.