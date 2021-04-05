Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra Home Minister resigns

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tendered his resignation letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday. He resigned from the post after the Bombay High Court had ordered a CBI probe into corruption charges levelled against him. In his resignation letter Deshmukh has mentioned that he doesn’t find it morally correct to continue as the Home Minister after the Bombay High Court’s order for CBI enquiry.

Former Mumbai Police Chief Param Bir Singh had alleged that Anil Deshmukh had asked suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze, to collect Rs. 100 crore from Mumbai’s restaurants, bars, and hookah bars. The Bombay High Court had directed CBI to conduct a preliminary enquiry on the matter within 15 days.

State Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik said that “After the high court order, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh met Pawar Ji and party leaders and said he doesn’t want to remain in the post. He went to tender his resignation to the CM. Party has requested to the CM to accept his resignation.”

Sachin Vaze is currently in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged involvement in the Mansukh Hiren murder case and the 2021 Antilla Bomb Scare.

Param Bir Singh was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner and transferred as the Director General (DG) of Maharashtra Home Guard for ‘mishandling’ of the bomb scare outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence.