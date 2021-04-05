Know the health benefits of passion fruit

Passion fruit is a fruit that is rich in antioxidants. Passion fruit is good for skin health, eye health, and improving immunity. It also contains vitamin C. In addition, passion fruit contains potassium, calcium, iron, fiber, phosphorus, niacin, and vitamin B6.

Vitamin C and alpha-carotene contained in passion fruit boost the immune system and help to increase the level of hemoglobin in the blood as it contains iron. Passionfruit is rich in potassium, which is good for the heart. Containing a lot of fiber, this fruit helps to remove excess cholesterol from the blood vessels. Due to its high fiber content, this fruit helps prevent heart disease. Passion fruit also helps to normalize blood pressure levels.