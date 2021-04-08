Dance Deewane celebrity judge Dharmesh Yelande tests COVID 19 positive,will not be seen in the show.

After several crew members of the dance reality show, Dance Deewane were tested positive for COVID-19, the show’s celebrity judge Dharmesh Yelande has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Dharmesh has currently quarantined himself at his home in Goa. The upcoming episodes of Dance Deewane will witness ace choreographers Punit J Pathak and Shakti Mohan take over Dharmesh Yelande’s role in the show. They will accompany Madhuri Dixit and Tushar Kalia.

Show’s Producer Arvind Rao who is currently recovering from COVID-19 confirmed the news to ETimes and said that “Dharmesh tested negative last week when he went to Goa to renovate his home. He was supposed to join us for the shoot on April 5. But, before we start shooting, everyone has to undergo a COVID-19 test. Dharmesh underwent another test in Goa and he had developed symptoms, too. He tested positive, so we decided to bring in Shakti Mohan and Punit J Pathak for the upcoming episodes. They shot the show with Madhuri Dixit and Tushar Kalia.”

Madhuri Dixit recently returned from the Maldives after spending quality time with her family. She resumed shooting from April 5 after being tested negative for the COVID-19. Dance Deewane has witnessed a lot of celebrity guests gracing the show.

Veteran actresses Waheeda Rehman, Helen and Asha Parekh were seen in the weekend episodes of the show. They performed with Madhuri Dixit on their iconic songs. Madhuri took to her Instagram and shared the videos with the legendary stars.