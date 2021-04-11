Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan issues new decree

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi has issued a new decree. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a federal decree to reconstitute the board of directors of the Central Bank of the UAE.

The board of directors of the Central Bank of the UAE will be headed by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh and Jassem Mohammad Buatabah Al Zaabi have been appointed as vice chairmen.

Younis Haji Al Khoori, Sami Dhaen Al Qamzi, and Ali Mohammed Bakheet Al Rumaithi, were also appointed to the bank’s board of directors. Khalid Muhammad Balama Al Tameemi was named last week as governor of the bank.