‘Farmer to perfumer’: Know the story of Indian farmer who built a multimillion-dollar perfume company in UAE

The life story of journey of Haji Ajmal Ali has a smell of success. The man who started his life as a farmer in India has turned to be one of the most successful perfumer and built a multimillion-dollar perfume company in UAE. He started his company in India with a humble capital of Rs. 500 in 1960. And today the company – Ajmal Perfumes- stand as the testimonial to his perseverance and business acumen.

Ajmal Perfumes has turned 70 years this year. .Ajmal Perfumes in Assam in India in the late 1950s by the late Haji Ajmal Ali. Later he moved to Mumbai and started their first store in Dubai in 1976.

The 100th store was opened in 2006 in Umm Al Quwain. At present the Ajaml Perfumes has 280 stores across the region and an export network covering 45 countries around the world.

“Thanks to the vision of my grandfather, the late Haji Ajmal Ali and his unstinting dedication to the craft of perfumery, we have grown in the business. We have taken you from a bullock-cart to a BMW car. Now it is your turn to take us from the BMW to a Boeing plane. We hope to pass this to our children as well,” said Abdulla. Abdullah’s father, Mohammed Amiruddin Ajmal is the CEO of Ajmal Perfumes.