Registration open for Vaccination above 18 years

People above the age of 18 are now eligible for vaccination from May 1, can register for their shot from Saturday (April 24) on the CoWin platform. Registrations for the latest round of inoculations will open in the next 48 hours on the CoWin platform.

As India faces the world’s worst Covid surge, its daily cases surpassing the US today, the government has opened vaccinations to all adults for the first time.

According to the new vaccine rules, states and private entities can buy vaccines directly for inoculations.

The centre will continue to vaccinate those declared eligible so far – frontline workers, health workers and those above 45.

Apart from Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Russia’s Sputnik will soon be used, the government says.