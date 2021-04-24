Sachin Tendulkar turns 48 today; The cricket legend shares a thanking video for the warm wishes

Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar has thanked those who wished him a happy 48th birthday. In a video posted on Instagram, the actor thanked everyone. Tendulkar’s picture of himself with a gray beard and mustache has gone viral on social media. He took social media to thank everyone for their birthday wishes. “Hello everyone, thank you so much for your birthday wishes it has truly made my day. Last month was tough for me, I was tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be isolated for 21 days.”

“Your prayers and good wishes, my family and friends… Last but not least all the doctors, and the whole staff with them… They kept me in a positive frame of mind and helped me recover. A big thank you to all of you,” Tendulkar said in a video message posted on his social media accounts. The 48-year-old also had an important message related to the COVID-19 pandemic for all Indians: “I’d like to convey a message which my doctors told me to tell you. Last year I had inaugurated a Plasma Donation Centre and they had a message for you all. If plasma is given at the right time then patients can recover faster. I will donate plasma myself, whenever permissible. You also talk to your doctors, all those who have recovered from COVID-19, and please donate your plasma when permissible because that can solve a lot of problems for the people. So I’d like to request you to please donate your blood/plasma and help your fellow Indians.”