Complete lockdown imposed in 11 districts in the state

Complete lockdown has been imposed in 11 districts in Jammu and Kashmir. The decision was taken by the administrative authority of the Union Territory. The lockdown will come into effective from 7 p.m. on Thursday till 7 a.m. on Monday.

Lockdown will be imposed in Srinagar, Budgam, Anantnag, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Pulwama, Jammu, Kathua, Reasi, and Udhampur districts. Only essential services will be allowed during the period of lockdown. Detailed orders will be issued by the concerned deputy commissioners under Disaster Management Act, listing out the prohibitions as well as permissible activities.

Also Read: State government imposes ‘complete lockdown’ from 29 April

Earlier the district administration has imposed a curfew from Thursday 7pm till Monday 7 am in Srinagar.