Complete lockdown imposed in 11 districts in the state

Apr 28, 2021, 09:41 pm IST

Complete lockdown has been imposed in 11 districts in Jammu and Kashmir. The decision was taken by the administrative authority of the Union Territory. The lockdown will come into effective from 7 p.m. on Thursday till 7 a.m. on Monday.

Lockdown will be imposed in Srinagar, Budgam, Anantnag, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Pulwama, Jammu, Kathua, Reasi, and Udhampur districts. Only essential services will be allowed  during the period of lockdown. Detailed orders will be issued by the concerned deputy commissioners under Disaster Management Act, listing out the prohibitions as well as permissible activities.

Earlier the district administration   has imposed a curfew from Thursday 7pm till Monday 7 am in Srinagar.

