84 year old RSS man sacrificed his life for saving the life of a youth

An octogenarian Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker has shown the whole world what RSS teaches . Narayan Dabhadkar a 85-year-old RSS worker has showed the world what is meant by selfless service to humanity by his kind act. The senior RSS worker has give up his hospital bed to another young patient and breathed his last breath at his home. Narayan Dabhalkar died at his home on Tuesday.

Narayan Dabhalkar, who was tested positive for coronavirus infection was admitted to Indira Gandhi government hospital in Nagpur on April 22. But after seeing a woman looking for a bed to save her 40-year-old Covid -19-infected husband. He voluntarily gave up his hospital bed to save the life that man on Saturday. He did this by saying that , “I have already lived my life and would rather leave it to fate instead of blocking a bed at the cost of a younger patient”.

He had taken discharge against the medical advice. He gave a written undertaking to the hospital that he was “voluntarily vacating bed for another patient.” Later at home, Dabhalkar’s oxygen levels dipped, and his health declined.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan hailed Narayan Dabhalkar for the noble act. “I am 85 years old, have seen life, but if that woman’s husband dies then the children will be orphaned. So, it’s my duty to save him. After saying this, Shri Narayan Ji, an RSS volunteer, gave his bed to that patient,” the MP CM tweeted

????? ??????? ?? ????? ????? ???? ??? ???? ?????? ?? ??? ????? ??? ?? ????? ?? ???? ?? ???? ???? ?? ??????? ?? ????? ???? ?? ??? ????? ?? ???? ???, ???? ?????? ???? ??? ?? ??????! ?? ???? ?? ??? ???????????? ???? ?????????? ?? ?????? ???????????? ? ?????! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 27, 2021

“Dabhadkar had secured a bed at the Indira Gandhi Rugnalay after a lot of running around. When brought to the hospital, he was barely able to breathe and all the formalities for his admission to the hospital had been completed. It was then that Dabhadkar saw a woman wailing and requesting the authorities to admit her 40-year-old husband and provide him with oxygen. Her children were also crying. Dabhadkar told the medical staff that he was 85 and had lived his life and, if there are no beds available, the bed reserved for him be given to the man whose family needs him. Dabhadkar’s son-in-law and doctors tried to explain to him that it was necessary to treat him, and that there was no guarantee that he would get another bed. Dabhadkar, however, called up his daughter and said he is returning home, which would be the right thing to do. Being her father’s daughter, she understood his feelings. Dabhadkar signed the consent letter and returned home, where he died after three days”, a statement issued by RSS reads.