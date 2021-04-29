Kerala COVID-19 updates: 38607 new Coronavirus cases reported today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 38,607 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Ernakulam 5369, Kozhikode 4990, Thrissur 3954, Thiruvananthapuram 3940, Malappuram 3857, Kottayam 3616, Palakkad 2411, Kollam 2058, Alappuzha 2043, Kannur 1999, Pathanamthitta 1245, Idukki 1153, Kasaragod 1063 and Wayanad 909. During the last 24 hours, 1,57,548 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 24.5.

A total of 1,56,50,037 samples have been tested so far, including Routine samples, Sentinel samples, CBNAT, Truant, POCT. PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing. Today, 300 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. A total of 35,577 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 2620 is not clear. There are currently 5,93,840 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 5,69,831 are under home/institutional quarantine and 24,009 in hospitals. A total of 4423 people were admitted to the hospital today.