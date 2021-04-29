PM cares fund: The fund grants 1 lakh portable oxygen concentrates, 500 PSA oxygen palnts and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has confirmed the procurement of 1 Lakh Portable Oxygen Concentrators from the PM Cares Fund

PM Modi took this decision at a high-level meeting chaired by himself to discuss the steps needed to improve Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) supply for COVID management. PM directed that these Oxygen Concentrators should be obtained at the earliest and provided in states with high case burden.

Other than the earlier approved 713 PSA plants under PM Cares Fund, 500 new Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants have been approved under PM CARES Fund.

The PSA plants will increase the supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen at hospitals in district headquarters and Tier 2 cities. These 500 PSA plants will be established with the transfer of the indigenous technology developed by DRDO and CSIR to the domestic manufacturers.

Installing PSA plants and acquisition of portable oxygen concentrators will greatly increase the supply of oxygen near the demand clusters, thereby addressing the current logistical challenges in transporting oxygen from plants to hospitals.