As infections spike Nepal goes in to 15 day lockdown

Nepal’s capital Kathmandu and other main cities in the Himalayan nation have entered a lockdown amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases, officials said.

The lockdown will remain in place for a week, according to Kali Prasad Parajuli, chief district officer of Kathmandu.

“The prohibitory order can be extended by at least one week depending on the COVID-19 situation,” Parajuli told DPA news agency.

In Kathmandu and surrounding districts, police set up checkpoints and were stopping drivers and pedestrians. Several vehicles were impounded for defying the rules.

Nepal’s health ministry has recorded a total of 312,699 infections, with 30,209 active cases, while 3,211 people died from COVID-19 so far.

The virus has also been detected at the Mount Everest base camp where hundreds of climbers are waiting for the final ascent of the world’s tallest peak.