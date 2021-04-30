Updated fuel prices for May announced in a gulf country

The revised fuel prices for the month of May has been announced in a gulf country. Qatar Petroleum (QP) has announced the May 2021 fuel prices in Qatar. The price of super grade petrol and premium petrol remains unchanged. The price of diesel has been reduced.

Super grade petrol will remain the same price of QR 1.85 per litre as in April. The premium petrol will cost QR1.80 per litre. Diesel will cost 5 dirhams less and will cost QR1.65 in May.

The Ministry of Energy and Industry in Qatar had started pegging the fuel prices to the international market in April 2016. And from September 2017, Qatar Petroleum is announcing the monthly price list.

Earlier, UAE had announced the revised fuel prices for the month of May.