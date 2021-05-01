12 Covid-19 patients, including a doctor, die due to oxygen shortage

In a tragic incident, at least 12 Covid patients including a doctor had lost their lives due to shortage of oxygen. The incident took place at Batra Hospital in Delhi. Out of 12, 6 Covid patients died in ICU ward and 2 in the main ward. Among the deceased is the hospital’s gastroenteritis head Dr R.K. Himthani.

we could not save them even after making effort from our end. Since this wave hit the country, we’ve been demanding oxygen from the government”, said Dr SCL Gupta, Medical Director of Batra Hospital.

The hospital has ran out of oxygen for the second time in a week. On April 24 also the hospital ran out of oxygen. The re-supply of oxygen arrived minutes after its oxygen reserves ran out.

Around 1 pm on Saturday, Batra Hospital Executive Director Dr Sudhanshu Bankata posted a video on Twitter stating that they have run out of oxygen and were making do with some cylinders that would run out in another 10 minutes. The oxygen tanker reached the hospital at 1.35 pm.