Twitter permanently suspends Kangana Ranaut’s account

Micro blogging website, Twitter has permanently suspended the account of national award winning Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranut. The account was suspended after the actress shared tweets in reaction to the recent West Bengal assembly election results. The actress had demanded president’s rule in the state.

Twitter suspended the account of the actress for violating the policy of the social media handle. Twitter claimed that the Kangana’s tweet was in violation of the platform’s Abusive Behaviour Policy, which prohibits ‘targeted harassment of someone, or (inciting) other people to do so’.

“We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service”, said spokesperson of Twitter.

Kangana has replied to Twitter’s decision to suspend her account as death of democracy. Kangana posted a video on Instagram and termed the move “death of democracy” with hashtags ‘Bengal Burning’ and ‘Bengal Violence’.