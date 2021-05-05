Another country suspends to and from India

Another country has suspended flights to and from India. African country, Tanzania has suspended the flights to and from India citing the Covid-19 situation. The suspension is effective immediately and will apply until further notice. Only cargo planes and pre-approved flights on humanitarian, diplomatic, and medical missions will be exempted from this suspension .
Tanzania has also suspended to and from Uganda and Kenya. This was announced by Abel Makubi, Health Minister of Tanzania.
Earlier many countries including England, USA, UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain has imposed such restrictions.
