China reinforces its military positions along LAC

As the whole world is battling against the coronavirus infection spread of China, the Chinese Army is quietly reinforcing its military position and rotating its troops in the ‘depth areas’ along the Line of Actual Control. China by this act has once again showed that it did not have any commitment to end the border rows with India.

China has built permanent structures between Kangxiwar, which is located on the Xinjiang-Tibet (G219) highway just north of Aksai Chin, and Rudok, a town in Tibet just south of the eastern end of Pangong Lake. In this area, China has reinforced its winter deployment positions with permanent structures, accommodations and military buildings.

“There is no fresh accretion of PLA troops on the frontlines in eastern Ladakh. But China continues to maintain sizable forces in the areas to the rear of the friction points while reinforces military positions all along the frontier in the region. The Rutog Country area, which can act as a staging area for Pangong Tso since it is only around 100-km away, for instance has witnessed a lot of activity in recent days. The PLA, of course, can move forces much faster to the LAC due to better road and other connectivity,” said a senior Army officer.