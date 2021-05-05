Covid-19 Update: 1954 coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has update the Covid-19 situation in UAE. 1954 new coronavirus cases along with 1952 new recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

The overall infection tally has reached at 529,220. The total recoveries now stand at 509,658. The death toll is at 1601. At present there are 17,961 active cases in UAE.

In the last 24 hours 204,724 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE. Till now over 44.8 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.

Dubai entities have developed a new epidemiological model to predict the spread of Covid-19. Researchers at Smart Dubai and the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) developed and tested a specialised version of the Susceptible-Exposed-Infected-Removed (SEIR) model, which is better able to capture the unique dynamics of the Covid-19 outbreak.