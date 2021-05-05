Kerala Chief Minister asks union government to provide 50 lakh Covid vaccine and Liquid Medical Oxygen

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has requested the union government to provide 50 lakh doses of COVID vaccine and 1000 tonnes of imported Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO). The Kerala Chief Minister made this request as the number of coronavirus cases are surging in the state. Pinarayi Vijayan has wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising his requests.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the state had sufficient stocks only for the next three days.

The shortage has been brought to the notice of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare by the Chief Secretary, as well as Principal Secretary, Health.

“Kerala is witnessing a rise in the number of Covid cases at present. The stock (of vaccine) which is left with us is sufficient for conducting vaccination for the next three days only. This shortage of vaccines has been brought to the notice of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare… We are yet to get any additional supply of Covid vaccine,” the CM wrote in his letter.

“In order to augment the storage, we require at least I request that the Ministry of External Affairs may be advised to allot the required quantity partially from the current tranche of imports and balance from future imports,” the Chief Minister said. The Kerala CM also sought PSA plants, oxygen concentrates and ventilators on a priority basis.

Kerala has till now received 56,84,360 doses of COVID vaccine, including 54,40,740 of Covishield and 2,43,620 of COVAXIN. Till April 11, the state had administered 48,24,505 doses.