Renowned Bollywood editor dies of Covid 19

Bollywood film editor Ajay Sharma passed away due to Covid-19 complications on Tuesday night. He was in his late 30s. Sharma’s family sources confirmed the news with indianexpress.com.

“He passed away at Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality hospital, New Delhi at night sometime between one and two. He was in ICU for the past two weeks,” the source told us. Sharma is survived by his wife and their four-year-old son.

He had been working in the Hindi film industry for a decade. As soon as the news of his demise broke, several B-town stars expressed grief along with heartfelt tributes to the young editor, on social media.

Screen writer Aniruddha Guha also expressed his shock. He wrote on Twitter, “So many rallied together to try and save you. I’m sorry we couldn’t do more. RIP Ajay Sharma. You will live on through your work.”

Ajay Sharma has worked as an editor of films like editor of films like Ludo, Jagga Jasoos, Karwaan, Indoo Ki Jawani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Tum Mile. His association as an editor on the digital platform remained with web shows like Bandish Bandits, Rasbhari and The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family.

His upcoming and now, the last project was Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket. Production banner RSVP Movies, that’s bankrolled Karwaan and Rashmi Rocket paid tributes to Sharma on Twitter.