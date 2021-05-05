State government extends lockdown till May 10

A state government in the country has extended the lockdown imposed in the state. Uttar Pradesh government has extended curfew-like lockdown in the entire state till Monday (May 10) morning. The decision was taken as the number of coronavirus cases are surging in the state.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath. The meeting was attended by Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh and top government officials. This is the third extension of lockdown-like curfew in the state.

“The corona curfew from Friday 8 pm to Tuesday 7 am, which was extended on May 3 for 48 hours and is in force till May 6 till 7 am has been further extended till Monday (May 10) 7 am,” an official spokesman said.