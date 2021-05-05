Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

The domestic benchmark indices had ended higher in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex ended 424 points or 0.88%t higher at 48,677.55. NSE Nifty climbed 121 points or 0.84% to settle at 14,617.75. All the 11 sector gauges, barring the index of real estate shares, compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was positive as 1,812 shares ended higher while 1,123 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Sun Pharma, UPL, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Titan, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco, ONGC, Bharti Airtel and UltraTech Cement . The top losers in the market were Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, SBI Life, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC and Tech Mahindra.