UAE: Travel procedures for vaccinated residents are lessened

A top official from National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) reported that the UAE has eased travel norms for those vaccinated against Covid-19.

“We would like to announce the review and update of the National Travel Protocol to include easing of procedures for vaccinated with regard to isolation and quarantine, according to the destinations concerned,” said Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesperson of the NCEMA.

But, it is not clear That what are the new protocols and how it will serve the vaccinated population.

The travel procedures for vaccinated passengers are recently updated by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee.

This will come to effect from Monday, May 3, 2021, that vaccinated travellers coming from ‘green’ countries have to take a PCR test on arrival and on day 6, without the need to quarantine.

Whereas, the vaccinated travellers coming from other countries must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for five days, and take another PCR test on day four.