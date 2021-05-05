USA is offering incentives to get Vaccinated

As there is a nationwide decline in demand for the coronavirus vaccine, cities and states are coming up with creative ways to persuade residents to roll up their sleeves for the jab.

New Jersey became the latest state to introduce a vaccine incentive, announcing Monday the launch of its “shot and a beer” program which rewards the newly inoculated with a free beer at participating breweries.

In Maryland, state employees who get the shot—or have already been fully vaccinated—will receive a $100 incentive payment.

Meanwhile in West Virginia, in perhaps the most ambitious program to date, Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced last week the state will give all 16- to 35-year-olds who get the vaccine a $100 savings bond (though he said Monday other incentives are being considered as there’s been some difficulty setting up the bonds).

Individual cities are also launching their own initiatives: Detroit is giving out $50 prepaid debit cards to anyone who drives another person to a vaccination site, with no limit on how much a person can earn doing this.

Harris County, the Texas county that houses Houston, recently approved $250,000 to be used for gift cards, events and other incentives.