Covid-19: Bengaluru police arrested 3 for black marketing hospital beds

On Wednesday, the central division of the Bengaluru Police uncovered a case of black marketing of hospital beds amid the Covid-19.

As per the DCP central Bengaluru, three persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

Due to the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases, there is an overwhelming shortage of medical supplies, drugs, and other necessary equipment.

For the past few days, black marketing of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir and oxygen cylinders was wild.

And now, four persons were arrested for fraud and malpractice in the allocation of beds on the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) portal in Bengaluru.

The police commissioner of Bengaluru City said, “We have registered two cases that have been shifted to the central crime branch (CCB) for further investigation. We are also checking if the software has been misused at any point.”