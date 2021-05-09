Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate increases in Oman

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has increased in Oman. The recovery rate has reached at 92% in Oman. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Oman.

Meanwhile, 2006 new coronavirus cases along with 37 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 72 hours. In the last 24 hours, 84 people were admitted in hospitals. At present there are 752 people under medical treatment. In this 275 people were admitted in ICUs.

Till now 201,350 people were infected with coronavirus infection in Oman. In this, 186,647 people were recovered. The death toll is at 2120.