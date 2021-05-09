Women empowerment as front-line warrior moms on mother’s day

While everyone celebrates Mother’s Day today digitally or in person , these moms, who are at the in the war against the pandemic, will probably not even get to hug their children.

It’s the second Mother’s Day that will be celebrated during the . While some may get to be with their mothers today, there are some others whose mothers are frontline warriors, and will head out for a regular day away from their children, to fight the battle against coronavirus. Hear from some such Delhi-NCR based mothers, on how challenging yet fulfilling it has been to juggle home and work during the pandemic.

Jyoti, Inspector Investigation at Chanakyapuri, the pandemic has been the toughest part of her 14 year career in Delhi Police.she expressed her views that even though we were vaccinated on priority, there is always a fear of spreading the infection at home and was put on announcement duty in various Covid containment areas and small localities.While her seniors are supportive, spending long hours away from her kids is hard. and that duty is duty.

Posted in the gynaecology Covid ward at AIIMS Delhi, nurse Rakhi John has been doing alternate shifts with her husband, who is also posted at the same hospital. In order to take care of their two daughters, the younger one being barely a year old she has been juggling between her professional duties and motherhood responsibilities with extreme care.

As an ear, nose and throat specialist, they are seeing and treating Covid patients all day. She have a strict process and has to wear surgical gown, masks, face shield and gloves. All this is to keep her kids safe since this wave is infecting younger generation as well. Although the kids might have some plans for Mother’s Day, but the fact that they are mature, independent and allow her to do her job without stress, brings me immense joy.