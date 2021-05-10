UAE suspends entry for travellers

UAE has announced an entry ban for passengers coming from some Asian countries. The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) in UAE has announced the new entry ban for passengers.

Also Read: 1507 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

NCEMA has announced that travellers coming from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka will not be allowed to enter UAE. The entry ban is applicable to all passengers coming on national and foreign flights. The entry ban is effective from 11.59pm on Wednesday, May 12. Cargo flights and flights transporting passengers from the UAE to the four countries will be allowed.

“Travelers coming the four countries through other countries are required to provide proof of a period of stay in those countries of no less than 14 days in order to be allowed to enter the UAE,” NCEMA said.

#NCEMA and Civil Aviation: Suspension of entry for travelers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka on national and foreign flights, also for transit passengers, with the exception of transit flights traveling to UAE and bound for these countries.https://t.co/Dhjg6dhPrp pic.twitter.com/bkPgdWexmM — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) May 10, 2021

Only UAE citizens, diplomatic missions, official delegations, Golden Visa holders and businessmen’s jets are exempted from this new entry ban. Exempted passengers will need to undergo a PCR test no more than 48 hours before the flight. They must undergo a PCR test upon arrival in the UAE. They must also undergo a 10-day quarantine in the UAE, with PCR tests on days four and eight of entry.