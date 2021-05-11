Covid-19 Update: Coronavirus recoveries increases in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate remained at 96.1% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate also remained firm at 1.7% in the country. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia. The number of recoveries has increased in the country.

999 new coronavirus cases along with 1286 new recoveries and 13 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia. The highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 352, followed by Makkah with 260, the Eastern Province with 120, Madinah 54,Asir 50, Jazan 47, Al Khaseem 31, Tabuk 25, Najran 17, Hail 16, Al Baha 12 and Al Jouf 7.

Till now 428,369 coronavirus cases were reported in Saudi Arabia. In this 412,102 people were recovered. The death toll is at 7098. At present there are 9169 active cases in Saudi Arabia. In this 1358 people are in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs.