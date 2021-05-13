11 civilians killed, 13 others injured in roadside bomb blasts

Kabul: At least 11 civilians were killed and 13 others injured in 4 separate bomb blasts in Afghanistan. 5 people including a a woman and children were killed in a car bomb blast in the Panjwai district of southern Kandahar province. Two children were killed and three others were injured when a roadside bomb exploded beneath a taxi in the Maiwand district of the same province.

2 civilians were killed and 10 others were injured in a car bomb blast in the northern Kunduz province. In another incident, two civilians were killed by a roadside bomb in central Ghazni province.

Earlier in this week, around 55 people were killed in a bomb blast in Kabul.