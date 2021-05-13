DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

11 civilians killed, 13 others injured in roadside bomb blasts

Kabul: At least 11 civilians were killed and 13 others injured in  4 separate bomb blasts in Afghanistan.  5 people  including a  a woman and children were killed in a car bomb blast in the Panjwai district of southern Kandahar province.  Two children were killed and three others were injured when a roadside bomb exploded beneath a taxi in the Maiwand district of the same province.

2 civilians were killed and 10 others were injured in a car bomb blast in the northern Kunduz province.  In another incident, two civilians were  killed by a roadside bomb in central Ghazni province.

Earlier in this week, around 55 people were killed in a bomb blast  in Kabul.

