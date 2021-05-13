IMD warns: Cyclone Tauktae; Kerala suspends fishing activity

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) foretold the probability of cyclonic storm development over the Arabian Sea, Kerala suspended fishing activities with Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) holding a readiness meeting with the Indian Army, Navy, IAF, Coast Guard and NDRF.

For the coming days, the IMD has issued a rainfall warning for Kerala and Lakshadweep.

Speaking to the media over this development, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that although Kerala won’t be in its path, heavy rainfall is likely on May 14 and 15.

‘Kerala won’t be in its path, heavy rainfall likely on May 14, 15’

“IMD issued warning for a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea, likely to turn into a cyclonic storm. Although Kerala won’t be in its path, heavy rainfall likely on May 14, 15. KSDMA held. Fishing activity suspended,” said the CM.

As a warning, the IMD said that a low-pressure area is very prone to form over the southeast Arabian Sea around 14th May morning.

“It is very likely to move north-northwestwards across the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area and intensify gradually. It may intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over the east-central Arabian Sea around 16th May and continue to move north-northwestwards,” it said.

Fishermen should return to the coast by 14th May: IMD

Warnings of rainfall have been issued by the Meterological department for Lakshadweep Islands, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

On 14th and 15th May, Kerala is supposed to receive light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places.

By 14th May, fishermen out in the deep sea have been instructed to return to the coast.

The fishermen are cautioned not to go into the southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep – Maldives areas from 13th May, the east-central Arabian Sea along and off Karnataka coast from 14th May, and into the east-central Arabian Sea and along and off Maharashtra-Goa coasts from 15th May.