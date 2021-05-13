State government extended lockdown till June 1: New guidelines issued

Mumbai: A state government has extended the lockdown imposed in the state. Maharashtra state government has extended the lockdown. The lockdown has been extended till 7am, June 1. This was announced by State Health Minister Rajesh Tope. The lockdown imposed by the state government was supposed to end on May 15.

As per the new guidelines issued, all government offices (centre, state, local administrative), except emergency services related to the coronavirus pandemic, will open with only 15 percent attendance.

Also Read; India reports 3.62 lakh new coronavirus cases

Only 25 people will be allowed to attend the marriages. The wedding ceremony will have to be arranged in a single hall and should be completed in two hours as a single event. A fine of Rs 50,000 will be imposed for violating the rules.