Covid-19 Update: Coronavirus cases and deaths surge across Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Coronavirus cases and deaths due to the infection is surging in Uttarakhand. The number of coronavirus cases reported has doubled in the last 40 days. The deaths has also increased and is at three times than when compared to last year’s figure.

Most number of cases were reported in Pauri district. Here an increase of 48% has been reported when compared with the last year’s figure. Coronavirus cases has also surged in Almora and Uttarkashi.

The state is among the eight states in the country where Covid-19 cases has been increasing in the rural areas. As per health department, weddings, funerals and returnees are fuelling to this.