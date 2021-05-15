I’m a commercially successful actor, I know my self-worth: Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor completed nine years this month in the Bollywood Film Industry. The actor called himself a commercially successful actor who knows his worth and also said that he will continue to work for 90 years more.

In a recent interview, he said, “Today it’s my ninth year, today is nine years since Ishaqzaade. I’ve been here nine years and I’ll be here 90 more years and that’s pretty much what I know whether it’s being in front of the camera or behind it. I’m far better than most people on social media will give me credit for because I’m an easy target. I live with certain regard and respect and I don’t indulge in giving back and talking and trying to talk myself up.”

He also added, “I’m a commercially successful actor for the most of my career…I know my self-worth and I know what I bring to the table when I’m entering a film. I know my value…but I’ll always know my worth and no-hit or flop or somebody saying two good things or two bad things will change what I feel for myself and you need to hold on to that in this profession that’s why you can survive and I know I’ll survive”.

On the professional front, Arjun was recently seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, co-starring Parineeti Chopra. He is awaiting the release of his film Sardar Ka Grandson. Apart from Sardar Ka Grandson, he also has Ek Villian Returns and Bhoot Police in his pipeline.