Out of 141 residents, 51 tested positive for Covid-19: Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand: The second wave of the coronavirus has been causing tremendous effects across the country. In a village of 141 people, 51 tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Saturday. Authorities declared the entire village a containment zone and ordered them to stay indoors.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Satpuli, Sandip Kumar said, many people in the Ekeshwar block of Kurkhyal village in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district have been showing symptoms of Covid-19 like fever for some time. The samples were tested on May 11 by the Primary Health Center Health Department team. The residents received reports on Friday. 51 out of the total 141 villagers were found to have corona positive. The villagers were kept in home isolation and given medicine kits while the village has been declared a containment zone.

The market was also closed as a precautionary measure, Sandip Kumar added. Six residents of a village adjoining Kurkhyal have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Anganwadi volunteers are advised to stay in touch with those in the village so that they can be shifted to the Covid care center in Satpuli in case their condition deteriorates. Recently, more corona cases have been reported in rural areas than in cities.