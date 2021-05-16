Bigg Boss Malayalam: 17 crew members of the show tested Covid-19 positive

Bigg Boss Season 3 is a favourite television show for miniscreen audiences. The show, which started on February 14, is 91 days old. The show, which had 18 members, now has 9 members only. Due to the current lockdown in Chennai, the 100 days show has been extended for another two weeks. But some reports say that the show is going to stop soon.

It has been reported that the Malayalam Bigg Boss show at the Chennai EVP shooting site will be stopped due to the Covid positive for many crew members. The report was quoted in the Tamil media. About 17 people are reported to be Covid positive. Despite the Covid report, the Tamil media has criticized the shooting for continuing. According to the Tamil media, more Covid cases are being reported from the shooting sites. However, it is learned that the contestants do not have any health problems.

But neither the presenter Mohanlal nor the cast members of the Bigg Boss show have commented on stopping the show.