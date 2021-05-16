You raise each other higher: Kajal Aggarwal on parents’ Wedding Anniversary

On Saturday, actress Kajal Aggarwal shared a few unseen photos of herself with her parents Suman Agarwal and Vinay Agarwal on their wedding anniversary. On her parents’ special days, the doting daughter Kajal Aggarwal never fails to express her love for them and also penned a heartfelt note for the adorable couple.

On her Instagram along with photos, she wrote, “Dear mom and dad, you raise each other higher and raised us to constantly strive to be better versions of ourselves! Happiest anniversary my sunshine parents love you loads!”

Kajal is seen flaunting her happiest version in the photos with her parents from her wedding with Gautam Kitchlu. Kajal’s father Suman is an entrepreneur in the textile business and her mother Vinay Aggarwal is a confectioner. She has a younger sister Nisha Aggarwal, also a former actress.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in the movie Acharya. Acharya was slated to release in cinema on May 13 but due to the second wave of COVID-19 country, the makers decided to postpone it. A new release date will be announced soon!