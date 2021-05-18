I have been backstabbed by my industry friends: Shreyas Talpade

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade, in a recent interview with a leading publication, opened up about being “backstabbed” by those who he thought were his “friends” in the film industry. He said that there have been times that certain actors have refused to work with him because they are ‘insecure’. Shreyas Talpade also revealed that he has had “friends” in Bollywood, who do not even approach him for new projects.

Asked to elaborate, he said, “I found out that there are certain actors who are insecure about sharing screen space with me and don’t want me in a film. I have done certain films for friends only keeping their interests in mind but then I have been backstabbed by the same friends. Then there are friends who go ahead and make films without including me, which makes one question if they are even friends at all.”

Shreyas Talpade was last seen in 2019 film Setters. He made his Bollywood debut in the 2005 film Iqbal. Shreyas Talpade is best known for starring in films such as Dor, Om Shanti Om, Welcome To Sajjanpur, Housefull 2, and Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal series of films.