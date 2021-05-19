World Health Organization releases its latest update about Covid-19 situation in India

Geneva: World Health Organization (WHO) has released its latest update about the Covid-19 situation. The WHO has released the COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update Data. As per the data, coronavirus cases were decreased in India. India has registered a 13% decrease in new Covid-19 cases in the past week . But still the number of new cases are the highest around the world.

As per the data, the number of new cases and deaths continued to decrease globally. Only 4.8 million new cases 86,000 new deaths reported globally in the past week. There is a a 12 per cent and 5 per cent decrease respectively compared to the previous week.

Also Read: New decision regarding Asia Cup 2021 announced

India is followed by Brazil (437,076 new cases; 3 per cent increase), the United States of America (235,638 new cases; 21 per cent decrease), Argentina (151,332 new cases; 8 per cent increase) and Colombia (115,834 new cases; 6 per cent increase).The highest numbers of new deaths were reported from India (27,922 new deaths; 2.0 new deaths per 100 000; a 4 per cent increase), Nepal (1,224 new deaths; 4.2 new deaths per 100 000; a 266 per cent increase) and Indonesia (1,125 new deaths; 0.4 new deaths per 100,000; a 5 per cent decrease).