State government declares ‘Black Fungus’ as notified disease

Lucknow: Another state government in the country has declared ‘Black Fungus or mucormycosis’ as a notified disease under the Epidemic Act. Uttar Pradesh state government has announced this. Earlier many states including Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat has declared the infection as a notified disease.

The decision was taken after a top level meeting. A notifiable disease is required by law to be reported to the government authorities. In Uttar Pradesh, till now more than 300 people were infected with the infection.

Also Read: Coronavirus cases decreases in India

“In compliance with the order of the central government, black fungus should also be declared a notified disease on the lines of COVID. Order in this regard should be issued today and be made effective. In consultation with health experts, the state government is making arrangements for proper medical treatment of all patients,” said a government statement.

On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had urged states and union territories to declare black fungus as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. The union government took this decision as , the infection is leading to morbidity and mortality amongst Covid-19 patients.