Cyclone Yass: Indian Railway cancels 74 trains: Full list

Kolkata: Indian Railway has cancelled more trains due to the Cyclone Yass. Eastern Railway has cancelled 25 trains due to the Cyclone. The cancelled trains include Guwahati-Bangalore Cant, Muzaffarpur-Yesvantpur, Ernakulam-Patna, New Tinsukia-Tambaram, Bhagalpur-Yesvantpur among others.

Earlier on Saturday, Railway has cancelled 10 special trains. The East Coast Railway has also cancelled 74 trains originating or terminating from Bhubaneswar and Puri. As per the national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) the Cyclone Yass will intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the Odisha and the West Bengal coasts on May 26.

Hers’s a list of cancelled trains:

01019 Mumbai CSMT -Bhubaneswar cancelled on May 24 and May 25

01020 Bhubaneswar – Mumbai CSMT cancelled on May 25 and May 26

02037 Puri-Ajmer on May 24

02073 Howrah-Bhubaneswar cancelled on May 25, May 26 and May 27

02074 Bhubaneswar- Howrah on May 25, May 26 and May 27

02087 Howrah-Puri on May 25, May 26 and May 27

02088 Puri-Howrah cancelled on May 25, May 26 and May 27

02145 Mumbai LTT-Puri cancelled on May 23

02245 Howrah- Yesvantpur cancelled on May 25 and May 26

02246 Yesvantpur-Howrah cancelled on May 24 and May 25

02510 Guwahai- Bangalore Cant cancelled on May 24 and May 25

02659 Nagarcoil-Shalimar cancelled on May 23

02665 Howrah – Kanyakumari cancelled on May 24

02703 Howrah-Secunderabad cancelled on May 25, May 26 and May 27

02704 Secunderabad- Howrah cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

02801 Puri- New Delhi cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

02802 New Delhi-Puri cancelled on May 23, May 24 and May 25

02814 Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar cancelled on May 24

02816 Anand Vihar-Puri cancelled on May 24 and May 26

02821 Howrah-Chennai cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

02822 Chennai-Howrah cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

02823 Bhubaneswar – New Delhi cancelled on May 25

02826 New Delhi- Bhubaneswar cancelled on May 24

02838 Puri – Howrah cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

02844 Ahmedabad-Puri cancelled on May 23 and May 24

02861 Rourkela- Bhubaneswar cancelled on May 26 and May 27

02862 Bhubaneswar – Rourkela cancelled on May 26 and May 27

02873 Howrah-Yesvantpur cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

02874 Yesvantpur – Howrah cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

02875 Puri – Anand Vihar cancelled on May 25

05228 Muzaffarpur Yesvantpur cancelled on May 24

07015 Bhubaneshwar Secunderabad cancelled on May 26, May 27 and May 28

07016 Secunderabad – Bhubaneshwar cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

07479 Tirupati – Puri cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

07480 Puri-Tirupati cancelled on May 26, May 27 and May 28

08451 Hatia-Puri on May 25, May 26 and May 28

08452 Puri-Hatia cancelled on May 25, May 26 and May 27

08463 Bhubaneshwar -Bangalore cancelled on May 26 and May 27

08464 Bangalore-Bhubaneshwar cancelled on May 25 and May 26

08477 Puri-Yog Nagari Rishikesh cancelled on May 25, May 26 and May 27

08478 Yog Nagari Rishikesh – Puri cancelled on May 24, May 25 and May 26

02146 Puri- Mumbai LTT cancelled on May 25

02209 Bhubaneshwar – New Delhi cancelled on May 26

02249 Bangalore – New Tinsukia cancelled on May 25

02642 Shalimar – Trivandrum cancelled on May 25

02643 Ernakulam – Patna cancelled on May 24 and May 25

02664 Tiruchchirapalli – Howrah cancelled on May 25

02774 Secunderabad – Shalimar cancelled on May 25

02807 Santragachhi – Chennai cancelled on May 25

02815 Puri – Anand Vihar cancelled on May 26 and May 27

02819 Bhubaneshwar – Anand Vihar cancelled on May 26

02820 Anand Vihar – Bhubaneshwar cancelled on May 25

02824 New Delhi – Bhubaneshwar cancelled on May 26

02828 Surat – Puri cancelled on May 25

02843 Puri-Ahmedabad cancelled on May 25 and May 27

05930 New Tinsukia – Tambaram cancelled on May 24

02038 Ajmer-Puri cancelled on May 25

02093 Puri – Jodhpur cancelled on May 26

02254 Bhagalpur – Yesvantpur cancelled on May 26

02376 Jasidih- Tambaram cancelled on May 26

02507 Trivandrum – Silchar cancelled on May 25

02552 Kamakhya – Yesvantpur cancelled on May 26

02611 Chennai – New Jalpaigudi cancelled on May 26

02660 Shalimar – Nagarcoil cancelled on May 26

02773 Shalimar – Secunderabad cancelled on May 26

02839 Bhubaneswar – Chennai cancelled on May 27

02864 Yesvantpur- Howrah cancelled on May 26

02868 Pondichery – Howrah cancelled on May 26

08405 Puri – Ahmedabad cancelled on May 26

08419 Puri – Jayanagar cancelled on May 27

08450 Patna – Puri cancelled on May 25