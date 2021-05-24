Mobile carts, helplines to supply fruits and vegetable during TN lockdown

Chennai: From May 24 to 31, the State goes into complete lockdown, so for providing people with vegetables and fruits 4,380 mobile units across the state are administered during this period, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare MRK Panneerselvam announced on Sunday.

The minister said in a press statement that in Chennai city, 1,610 mobile units will guarantee supply of 1,160 metric tonnes of perishable goods, as 2,770 more vehicles will take 2,228 tonnes to the rest of the States statement.

For the guaranteed supply, vegetables and fruits will be straightly obtained from nearby farmers.

A team of officers, from Horticulture, Agriculture and Agri marketing Departments, have been deployed at the headquarters to monitor this process.

Furthermore, steps have been taken to provide the items, in coordination with local bodies and Cooperative Department.

Every day from between 6 am and 12 noon the vegetables and fruits will be supplied.

The public can contact on 044-2225 3884? for getting more details about the distribution of goods. The statement said that there are 194 facilities with a capacity of 18,527 metric tonnes available in the State for the storage of the farmer’s goods. The farmers can store 15,527 tonnes of agricultural products in the available storage facilities as only 3,000-metric tonne capacity have been occupied.