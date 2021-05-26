Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate improved in India

New Delhi: The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has improved in the country. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in India. The recovery rate has increased to 89.66%. The weekly test positivity rate is at 11.45%. The daily test positivity rate is at 9.42%.

Meanwhile, 208,921 new coronavirus cases along with 295,955 recoveries and 4157 deaths due to the infection were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the total number of confirmed cases has reached at 2,71,57,795. The total recoveries now stands at 243,50,816. The death toll is at 3,11,388. At present there are 24,95,591 active cases in the country.

Also Read: Indian Railway cancels several trains

Till now a total of 20,06,62,456 people have been vaccinated in India.